A mystery benefactor who left £20 in Horsham town centre with a note saying: ‘Here is a gift for you to enjoy’ has sparked a public debate.

An anonymous person who found the cash posted a picture of it on social media, saying: “I found this whilst walking through town. Such a nice thing for whoever left it to do and has made my day. I will be donating it to a good cause.”

The public gift has led to praise from many for the benefactor with some describing it as ‘a beautiful gesture’ and the benefactor as ‘an amazing human being.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person said: “What a kind gesture! Someone who has enough themselves, but thinks about making someone’s day with a random act of kindness.”

Two £10 notes were left stuck to a post in Horsham town centre with a note stating: 'Here is a gift of money for you to enjoy'

And another stated: “Such a lovely thing for that person who left the money to do, what a beautiful heart they have.”

But others have criticised the person who found the cash for not leaving the money where it was if they didn’t need it.

One told the finder: “If you didn’t need it, leave it for someone that does?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But another queried: “How do you know the next person that comes along is just being greedy and doesn’t need it? Come on £20 hanging off a tree, who wouldn’t pick it up? At least this person said that they will be putting it to a good cause.”