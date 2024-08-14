Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mystery donation has facilitated the purchase of a new post office site in Felpham, trustees have announced.

The full extent of the donation – and the identity of the donor themselves – has not been revealed, but The Friends of Felpham CIC, which has been fighting to save the post office since last year, has reassured residents it is a ‘safe investment’.

The new site is the former Coral betting agency on Grassmere Parade – close to the post office’s original location in the early 1900s – and should, trustees say, give post office staff scope to continue all their current services and then some. The campaign website describes it as “a bright, airy space, large enough to house two post office counters, a banking hub and enlarged shop,” adding: “It is still in the heart of the village with nearby parking and disabled access. The beating heart of the community remains exactly there – in the centre of the village."

In addition to its central location and ample space, the new site will also feature improved disabled access and parking spaces.

Work continues to make the building ready for business and negotiations are ongoing for the take over of the post office itself, but residents have been assured that the current post office will continue operating as normal until its replacement is ready.

The Friends of Felpham had originally fundraised to buy the current post office building outright, using donations in combination with a Levelling Up Grant to purchase the Felpham Road building itself, but plans fell through following the election, as Levelling Up Applications were frozen. This new mystery donation seems to have rescued the project, but residents have been told their donations ‘are as vital as ever’, and more funds could be needed in the near future.

“(your contributions) enable us to transform the Coral building, transfer the business in due course and finance the post office and shop until it’s up and running,” trustee Sarah Hodgson told the meeting. “Costings suggest that, in time, without overheads from a building that needs maintenance, this will lead to increased viability in the long-term future. We believe that this is an excellent result, enabling us to save our post office, and we hope you’ll agree.”