A mystery man from Sussex, known only as Mr H, has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Thursday, September 19.

The winner plans to buy a new TV and a vacuum cleaner.

The West Sussex local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said, “What exciting news for Mr H, who can now look forward to receiving £10k every month for a year! Huge congratulations!”

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives. Since it launched, over 7,200 millionaires have been made and more than £49 billion has been raised for good causes with more than 690,000 individual grants awarded.

This money supports our nation's heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.