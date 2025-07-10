Mystery of 'dying' blooms in Horsham town centre

A number of local residents have expressed concerns over the fate of the flowers which normally provide a fabulous summer spectacle.

Many are querying what is wrong with the plants while pointing out that others – outside Horsham railway station and the town bus station – are flourishing. Some are blaming recent hot weather and query if they have suffered a lack of water.

Horsham District Council, which provides the blooms, says it is now investigating what has gone wrong. Meanwhile, it says, it is planning to re-plant the hanging baskets in the Carfax.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that the Carfax hanging baskets and planters haven’t fared as well as the station and bus station ones this year.

"We will be doing some water testing of the rainwater used to water them, which is collected in a tank at Chesworth Depot, to see if there’s an issue.

"For now we have removed the tower planters and are re-planting the Carfax ones.”

