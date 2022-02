Some say that the ‘horrid smell’ has left them feeling sick and many have taken to social media querying where the smell is coming from.

They say that the northern area of the town is most affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some dismiss it as ‘the usual Horsham smell’ - a sewage-like aroma - which hits the town at various times almost every year.

A foul smell has been wafting over parts of Horsham