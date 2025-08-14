Mystery over famous Hastings photo solved
When Claudine Eccleston, independent researcher and founder of the creative arts programme Playing The Race Card, saw a photograph taken in St Leonards, from the library’s local history archive, on social media, she became fascinated by the image.
Now she plans to reveal the identity of the woman in the picture and tell more of her background and story at a free event at Hastings Library on Wednesday September 24 from 2pm – 3pm. Claudine also connects with her descendants.
To attend the free event book on the Hastings Library website or call 0345 60 80 196.