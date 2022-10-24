Edward Ernest de Torre (1873-1942) was a shopkeeper in Eastbourne around 1936/37 and his family wanted to find out more about a couple of photos. He was born in Devon, married Alice Ellen Winser and in 1891 he lived in East Grinstead at The Stores in West Hoathly working as a grocer’s assistant and post officer.

The first photo shows Ernest between two men outside Ham Street Stores in Ham Street. The second photo shows his name above the door, but family couldn’t work out where it was. Edward had a shop in Langney too but it isn’t thought to be that shop.

Edward’s great granddaughter Michele Cavell said: “Any help with our history would be very much appreciated, and I know my dad (Michael Edward de Torre, Edward’s grandson) would be so pleased.”

The members of Facebook group ‘Memories of East Grinstead’ came to the rescue and revealed the second photo was taken in Hartfield Road in Forest Row. It used to be the mower shop Furminger & Mitchel. Michele said: “It’s been fantastic for my father and I to see places and be in areas our relatives lived, a real birthday treat for him.”