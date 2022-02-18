Mystery surrounds sudden death of Eastbourne mother last year

Sharon Irene Baker, 58, died at her home on November 5, 2021, the Eastbourne Town Hall inquest heard on Thursday (February 17).

Miss Baker had complained of heartburn and a chesty cough the week before, and had been given antibiotics to treat a suspected chest infection.

At around 10.30pm November 5 when she was last seen alive, her son John said that she was lying on the sofa watching television and using Gaviscon to self-medicate her hurtburn.

When her eldest son came to the room about half-an-hour later, he found his mother unresponsive and with ‘blue lips’.

The brothers performed CPR as an ambulance rushed to the scene, but sadly their mother was later pronounced dead.

Pathologist Dr Zainab Ali told the inquest nothing out of the ordinary could be found at the post-mortem, but death due to alcohol or drugs was ruled out.

Dr Ali added, “Despite a thorough post-mortem, no clear cause of death can be reached.”

A letter from Miss Baker’s GP, Dr Grace Getty, said that Miss Baker had no serious physical issues, although she did have a history of depression and anxiety that she was receiving medication for.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “There isn’t any doubt whatsoever that this is a death from natural causes.

“My verdict will agree with that given in the post-mortem, a natural death with the cause not ascertainable.”

He finished the inquest by offering his condolences to the family and reading out a letter written by her son Neil Baker.

The letter outlined some of the difficulties his mother had experienced due to anxiety, and paid tribute to her for raising him and his two siblings.

Neil said, “I spoke with her every day, she was a great personality.

“Mum was a gamer. She liked playing her PS4 and games on her tablet. She was also a fan of knitting and bingo.