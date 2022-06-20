Mystery surrounds the sale of two Sussex village pubs

The two public houses are south of Horsham in the South Downs area and are being listed for sale by specialist property agents Fleurets.

But their names and exact whereabouts are being kept secret.

Both are listed as ‘confidential sales.’

Secrecy surrounds the sale of two Sussex village pubs

Villagers in the area have been speculating about just which local watering holes are on the market.

One of the pubs is described as a Grade II listed 18th century pub ‘on the edge of the South Downs National Park.’

It is being offered for sale freehold with an asking price of £795,000.

The other pub is described as being ‘in a stunning location in the South Downs National Park.’

It is said to be a ‘well presented Grade II listed’ with bar and restaurant areas, and with extensive gardens,outside barbecue and play areas.