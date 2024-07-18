Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chicken restaurant chain Nando’s is set to bring its popular brand of grilled chicken to Bognor Regis later this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant, which also has a branch in Bognor Regis, will be taking over Unit G on the Arun Retail Park on Shripney Road, and customers are encouraged to try out all their favourite dishes – as well as some new ones.

A spokesperson for Nandos said the chain takes pains to champion its South African heritage, working with South African artists and designers on the designs of each of their restaurants. In the new Bognor Regis branch, that will mean generous use of woven light fittings and bespoke fabrics, as well as vibrant South African art work which will be on display throughout the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to open on July 22, the restaurant seats 88 people inside and 12 outside, but customers will also be able to order takeaway or via Deliveroo, to enjoy their meals at home. The restaurant opens at Unit G, Arun Retail Park ,Shripney Road, PO22 9NF, which has been empty since 2021 when the Pizza Hut restaurant previously occupying the site closed. Canadian food and coffee chain Tim Hortons was previously billed to use the site, opposite Costa Coffee, but a statement issued earlier this year on behalf of the Nando’s team, said plans were not implemented.

Customers are invited to sample all their favourite dishes - as well as some new ones - at the eatery.

The application, submitted and approved earlier this year, reads: “The proposed works are part of Nando’s ongoing commitment to enhancing and improving its new and existing portfolio of restaurants nationwide. The specific alterations are sought to provide a high-quality, bespoke and well-designed restaurant that is aesthetically pleasing to customers.

Restaurant manager, Dan Massey said: “We’re so excited to be opening our first-ever restaurant in Bognor Regis. The restaurant looks amazing and we’re looking forward to bringing our flame-grilled PERi-PERi and good vibes to customers in a new town on the south coast.”

The new eatery has created 36 jobs for people in the area, some of whom were recruited through the Workaid programme at The Aldingbourne Trust, which supports adults with learning disabilities or autism through specialist care and employment.