This new Local Offer and website created especially for West Sussex County Council care leavers is now live. It provides all of the information young people need as they move out of care and into independence, the support and financial help they’re entitled to and all of the ways West Sussex County Council’s Leaving Care Service is available to them.

The enhanced Local Offer has been developed with care leavers and partners to make it easy to use and includes:

• Increased housing support, the council acting as a guarantor, paying rent and deposits in advance and help with moving

A new package of support and advice for care leavers in West Sussex is being launched as West Sussex County Council celebrates their successes during National Care Leavers Week, October 24 to 28, 2022. Picture courtesy of West Sussex County Council

• Financial support to help care leavers visit their families and attend religious and cultural events

• Free and discounted gym membership and use of leisure centres

• Extra help for young parents with essential items.

New welcome packs are also being given to children who are about to leave care. The packs have been created by care experienced young people on our advisory board, and include ‘things I wish I’d known when I left care’, along with a bag, a water bottle and other useful items.

West Sussex County Council’s Leaving Care Service supports young people who have been in our care as they move into adulthood, helping them to prepare to live independent lives that are healthy, happy and safe.

The service works with children from the age of 17 up to 25, and each is allocated a personal advisor who helps with their health and wellbeing and with practical things like finances, housing, relationships, education and employment.

West Sussex County Council are using National Care Leavers Week to celebrate its care leavers and share their success stories.

West Sussex County Council are also supporting them to meet and share their experiences with other care leavers from across the UK at an event in Birmingham next week, hosted by the National Leaving Care Benchmarking Forum.

From overcoming incredible challenges with determination and bravery, to furthering their studies or impressing in their job, every West Sussex care leaver has taken great strides.

One West Sussex care leaver has shared her story. She said: “I have some good friends, who understand me and I get on with them. Even though I have special needs, I am friendly and helpful.

“I have been through a lot, but it does not define me or who I am. I did well at school, I passed science, food tech, English, hair and beauty and many others.”

Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We believe we now have one of the most comprehensive offers for care leavers in the country.

“It has been created alongside our young people, so we’ve been able to include the things that they have told us will help to make their lives better.