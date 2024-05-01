National Garden Scheme Award presented to garden owners in Earnley, Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The creation of the garden at Cookscroft began in 1988 when the current owners, John and Jill Williams, brought their house in Earnley. Over the years, the couple, with the help of two friends Adrian and Margaret Harmes, have developed the garden from a windswept field to a wonderful, mature garden. Last month they were presented with an award from the National Garden Scheme after 30 years of opening for the scheme.

The garden at Cookscroft features cottage, woodland and Japanese style gardens, a beautiful pond and borders of perennials with a particular emphasis on southern hemisphere plants. Sheltered by Eucalyptus trees, there are many unusual shrubs and trees to enjoy, many grown from seed. The differing styles of the garden flow together making it easy to wander anywhere and there are places to sit and relax while taking in the vistas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cookscroft Bookers Lane, Earnley, Chichester PO20 7JG opens for the National Garden Scheme Sat 11th May 11am - 4pm. Many visitors have asked to see the garden at different times, so in addition to an open day, the garden has an evening opening with cheese and wine on 6th July from 4pm to 8pm. Admission is £5, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

The garden at Cookscroft, Earnley

Refreshments in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Groups of up to 30 can also visit by arrangement with the garden owners, John and Jill Williams.

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk, download the National Garden Scheme app or purchase the National Garden Scheme’s Garden Visitor’s Handbook, which is published annually and available via ngs.org.uk/shop and at all good book retailers.

Direct links to West Sussex NGS gardens