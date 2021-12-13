A 78-year-old, who saved another man's life after he fell off a boat , has been awarded a major national life-saving honour.

John Akines, from Seaford, rushed to the aid of a man who passed out and fell into the water of of a Newhaven boatyard on September 9, 2020.

Mr Akines has been awarded a Royal Humane Society Testimonal on Parchment and also won the personal praise of the Society Secretary, Andrew Chapman.

John Akines with assistant chief constable Jayne Dando, superintendent Katy Woolford and East Sussex Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman.

Mr Chapman said: “If ever there was a case of someone being the right person in the right place at the right time this was it.

“He was on the spot, saw what happened and was there instantly to help him. Any longer and the man would certainly have drowned. By the time Mr Akines reached him he was unconscious, submerged in the water and trapped between the keel of a moored vessel.

“Mr Akines lay down on the pontoon, reached into the water and supported his head above the water. He remained like this for half an hour while emergency services worked against the tide to free the man. He richly deserves the award he is to receive. The man would be dead if Mr Akines hadn’t acted as he did.”

At the end of his 30 minute ordeal, John Akines himself needed treatment for hypothermia. But thanks to his efforts the man survived his ordeal.