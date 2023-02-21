Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Love Your Pet Day: Take a look at the adorable animals living in Bognor Regis and the Chichester area

To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, we asked you to send in photos of your beloved animals of all shapes and sizes!

By Megan Baker
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 10:55am

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their adorable pets.

Every day is ‘Love Your Pet Day’ at Sussex World, so we’ve loved seeing them!

Take a look at the photos below to see if your treasured companion made it into our picture gallery.

1. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Donna Charles's two-year-old dog Digby.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Will, Gisella and Cara's rabbits Floppy and Lopsy.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Claire Mcgarry's adorable pooch.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Sarah Hooton's cat Mimi who is 18 years young.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9