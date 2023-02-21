Edit Account-Sign Out
Tracey Moores' gorgeous twins Ozzie and Finn, who are eight months old.

National Love Your Pet Day: Take a look at the adorable animals living in Hastings, Rye, Battle and Bexhill

To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, we asked you to send in photos of your beloved animals of all shapes and sizes!

By Megan Baker
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 2:30pm

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their adorable pets.

Every day is ‘Love Your Pet Day’ at Sussex World, so we’ve loved seeing them!

We received hundreds of entries so, unfortunately, we couldn’t include all of your beautiful pets – but do take a look at the photos below to see if your treasured companion made it into our picture gallery!

See more from Dog Friendly Sussex here, and click here to find out about some of the rescue dogs in the county looking for homes.

1. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Jennifer Dubchick's six month old pup Sebastian.

Photo: UGC

2. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Caroline Marie's 18-year-old kitty Charlie who 'likes to be cuddled, groomed and to hunt beasties in the garden'.

Photo: UGC

3. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Jo Alexander's pup Lexi loves an adventure.

Photo: UGC

4. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Kayleigh Shepherd's gorgeous dog who is called Pie.

Photo: UGC

