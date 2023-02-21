National Love Your Pet Day: Take a look at the adorable animals living in Hastings, Rye, Battle and Bexhill
To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, we asked you to send in photos of your beloved animals of all shapes and sizes!
Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their adorable pets.
Every day is ‘Love Your Pet Day’ at Sussex World, so we’ve loved seeing them!
We received hundreds of entries so, unfortunately, we couldn’t include all of your beautiful pets – but do take a look at the photos below to see if your treasured companion made it into our picture gallery!
