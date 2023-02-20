Edit Account-Sign Out
National Love Your Pet Day: Take a look at the adorable animals living in Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham

It’s National Love Your Pet Day today, so we asked you to send in photos of your beloved animals of all shapes and sizes!

By Megan Baker
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 5:00pm

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their adorable pets.

Every day is ‘Love Your Pet Day’ at Sussex World, so we’ve loved seeing them!

Take a look at the photos below to see if your treasured companion made it into our picture gallery.

1. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Bernice Newman's dogs know that sharing is caring.

2. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Ashley Carter's pack of Collies on holiday at the Lake District.

3. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Dan Reed's cat looks extra adorable enjoying a snooze.

4. 332133867_1080773302855648_2737208125290515451_n.jpg

Natalie Langrish-mayhew's cat Dolly loves a game of hide-and-seek.

