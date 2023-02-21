Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Love Your Pet Day: Take a look at the adorable animals living in the Eastbourne area

To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, we asked you to send in photos of your beloved animals of all shapes and sizes!

By Megan Baker
2 minutes ago

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their adorable pets.

Every day is ‘Love Your Pet Day’ at Sussex World, so we’ve loved seeing them!

We received hundreds of entries so, unfortunately, we couldn’t include all of your beautiful pets – but do take a look at the photos below to see if your treasured companion made it into our picture gallery!

See more from Dog Friendly Sussex here, and click here to find out about some of the rescue dogs in the county looking for homes.

1. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Bev Vanstone's dog Bentley jumping for joy after a swim in the sea.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Kim Tutty's six-month-old rescue kittens Freddy and Harry iving the life of luxury.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Jamie Old's German Shorthaired Pointer Windsor.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Amy Prodger's pack Matilda, Dolly Martha and Betsy.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
EastbourneDog Friendly Sussex