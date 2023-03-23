Edit Account-Sign Out
National Puppy Day: 11 mistakes to avoid when adopting a young dog in Sussex

On National Puppy Day, we’ve got 11 mistakes to avoid if you’re welcoming a young dog into your home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:31 GMT

Bringing a new puppy home can be very exciting. But if you’re a first-time owner - or never had a pup before - it can also be daunting.

It’s also a big change for the lovely little furball that’s only a matter of weeks, which is why it’s so important not to overwhelm him.

Many simple mistakes made during these early days can linger for longer and we could live to regret them.

To mark National Puppy Day today (23rd March), global pet brand PetSafe® has compiled this ‘ulti-mutt’ guide to the most common pitfalls to avoid when bringing home those four little paws – or when rehoming an older dog.

PetSafe Brand’s Rob Steele said: “National Puppy Day is a celebration of the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives, but there are a number of easy steps that we can take to make the experience more enjoyable and easier – and bond stronger - for the whole family, especially the four-legged ones.”

For further information visit: www.petsafe.com/UK.

If you’re looking to adopt a puppy, take a look at the ones looking for homes at Sussex animal rescues.

Or, if you’d like to give a home to an older dog, take a look here.

Here are 11 mistakes to avoid when welcoming a puppy into your home.

1. The ulti-mutt guide to bringing your puppy home

Photo: Pixabay

Introducing your new pooch to too many new places, smells, and people, too quickly, will be confusing. Instead, let him explore one small space at a time, in his own stride, with you by his side. Help him to get used to his new surroundings as quickly as possible by showing him where the important things are – like his bed and bowls - straight away.

2. Don’t give him free roam of your home and garden

Photo: Pixabay

Everyone will be desperate to meet their new four-legged family member but try to do this one person at a time - calmly and quietly. Keep a close eye on any little ones and discourage them from picking him up – place him in their lap instead to cuddle.

3. Pixabay

Photo: Don't introduce him to the family all at once

Puppies have lots of energy to burn – and tire quickly too. If yours drops off to sleep in a strange place, leave him there. Over time he’ll learn where his bed is and start napping there more often.

4. Don’t move him when he’s sleeping

Photo: Pixabay

