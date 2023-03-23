2 . Don’t give him free roam of your home and garden

Introducing your new pooch to too many new places, smells, and people, too quickly, will be confusing. Instead, let him explore one small space at a time, in his own stride, with you by his side. Help him to get used to his new surroundings as quickly as possible by showing him where the important things are – like his bed and bowls - straight away. Photo: Pixabay