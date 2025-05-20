The pooches below are in care at several animal rescues and foster homes across Sussex, including: RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Raystede and People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).
Many of them have sadly been without homes for months or even years…
Brian, in care at Dogs Trust Shoreham, has spent over half of his life in kennels. He is looking for a quiet home without any other pets, as he finds sharing challenging.
PAW Society’s Kenny, who is in foster care in Burgess Hill, has been waiting for a forever home for nearly two years. Having begun his life being rescued from a forest in Romania at just a few weeks old, he’s desperate to finally get his second chance at happiness.
RSPCA’s Leon found himself in kennels because he was uncomfortable living with the toddler in his previous home. He’s looking for an understanding, adult-only family who can help him overcome his shyness.
See more pups below and visit the links in the captions to find out more about adoption.
1. National Rescue Dog Day: Could you give one of these pups a home?
It's National Rescue Dog Day today (Tuesday, May 20) – take a look at these homeless pups hoping to find families in Sussex. Photo: National World
2. Kenny - three-year-old mixed breed (PAW Society)
Whoever is lucky enough to adopt Kenny will have a friend for life, PAW Society said. This sweet and soppy boy is unfalteringly loyal and adores his favourite people. He’s seeking a calm and stable environment in which to finally settle down. Kenny is pretty much summed up by the word 'goofy'. His daily zoomies and bursts of play provide endless entertainment and, each time you return home, he’ll treat you to a very wiggly 'hello' dance. In his life, Kenny’s lived with dogs of all sizes, breeds and sexes and is very happy in their company. Kenny is a sensitive boy. When he was less than a year old, he gave a warning bite to someone he was fearful of, PAW Society said. With proper management and respect, he has not bitten since. Despite a tricky and unstable start to his life, Kenny still has tonnes of love to give to someone. He requires patience, understanding and confidence in a future adopter, as well as unconditional love. See Kenny's profile here: https://www.pawsocietyuk.org/kenny Photo: PAW Society
3. Sadie - three-year-old Collie cross (RSPCA)
Sadie was removed from a hoarding situation with about 200 other dogs in her previous home, according to the RSPCA. Due to her background, she is a nervous girl who is quite independent, and is looking for a specific home. The charity said she needs a quiet household without children or lots of people coming and going. She will need a familiar routine and walks in places that are not busy with lots of other dogs. She will also need a very secure garden and any fences need to be 6ft high. She can be quite reactive to other dogs when out on walks, the charity added, so any new owner will need to be prepared to put lots of time into her training. See Sadie's profile here: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/project/sadie/ Photo: RSPCA
4. Leon - seven-year-old French Bulldog (RSPCA)
Leon is a shy boy to begin with and can be a little worried when meeting new people. Once he has made friends with you he is an affectionate, happy boy who enjoys attention. Leon is housetrained, knows how to sit and is used to being left for a few hours on his own. He loves to play with toys and have a cuddle. Leon is looking for an experienced, adult home with someone who has dealt with behavioural problems before and is willing to work with Leon with support from the charity's behaviourist. He cannot live with children or have any visiting children and will need his own, secure garden. View Leon's profile here: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/project/leon/ Photo: RSPCA