2 . Kenny - three-year-old mixed breed (PAW Society)

Whoever is lucky enough to adopt Kenny will have a friend for life, PAW Society said. This sweet and soppy boy is unfalteringly loyal and adores his favourite people. He’s seeking a calm and stable environment in which to finally settle down. Kenny is pretty much summed up by the word 'goofy'. His daily zoomies and bursts of play provide endless entertainment and, each time you return home, he’ll treat you to a very wiggly 'hello' dance. In his life, Kenny’s lived with dogs of all sizes, breeds and sexes and is very happy in their company. Kenny is a sensitive boy. When he was less than a year old, he gave a warning bite to someone he was fearful of, PAW Society said. With proper management and respect, he has not bitten since. Despite a tricky and unstable start to his life, Kenny still has tonnes of love to give to someone. He requires patience, understanding and confidence in a future adopter, as well as unconditional love. See Kenny's profile here: https://www.pawsocietyuk.org/kenny Photo: PAW Society