Worthing will stop to remember the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine during a national moment of reflection this week.

The UK Government has announced a national one-minute silence on Friday (February 24) to mark a year since Russia’s ‘barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine’.

The national moment will pay ‘tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians’ and highlight the UK’s solidarity with the country, as they ‘continue their courageous fight’. It comes after the historic visit of President Zelenskyy to the UK earlier this month.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to lead the nation in silence from Downing Street at 11am. In Worthing, people are invited to gather at the town hall from 10.45am for the silence, followed by a prayer.

Local activist and philanthropist Mike Tyler, who set up the Worthing Ukrainian Friends Network, said: “Friday 24th February represents 12 months of the brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led to many Ukrainian women and children coming to stay with hosts in Worthing.

“Come and join with our Ukrainian friends to stand with Ukraine. Many Ukrainian Women and children who have had to leave their homes, losing jobs and careers due to the brutal Russian invasion are now in Worthing staying with hosts or relatives.”

Yaroslava Matvieienko, a journalist who fled the war in Ukraine, spoke on behalf of the ‘whole community of Ukrainians’ in Worthing.

She said: “We are very honoured that the national silence was announced. We are tremendously grateful for the support and opportunities to be safe and start a new life.

"It’s still unbelievable that a full scale invasion happened but we survived and we are holding on. Sooner or later we will win.

"We are really grateful for the UK who are constantly supporting us.”

Yaroslava said everyone who fled the war ‘has their own stories and memories – all of them traumatic’.

"People didn’t believe the invasion would happen and it’s still unbelievable,” she said. “Most of us remember these days before we came to this safe place.

An art exhibition, displaying the work of talented Ukrainian refugees, has been opened in Worthing.

"We have to let it go, forget the Russians. In my case, none of my family is left there in Ukraine but I still want to help armed forces and children and others affected by the war.

"The support the countries give us is great but there’s still so much need everywhere. We will continue with the fundraising and do everything we can to make victory closer.”

The commemoration comes after an art exhibition, displaying the work of talented Ukrainian refugees, was opened in Worthing earlier this month. Click here to read more.

On Saturday (February 18), the Mayor of Worthing – Henna Choudhary – attended a commemorative ‘angels of memory’ event. This was in honour of the first victims of the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2014.

“They were the first ones,” Yaroslava said. “We do not forget our history.”

The government is encouraging individuals and organisations across the UK to participate in the minute’s silence on Friday.

A statement on the gov.uk website read: “This national moment of reflection will offer the UK public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.

"Since the war began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed defending their freedom from Russia’s appalling onslaught. Millions more have been forced from their homes, with 114,400 Ukrainians finding refuge in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Russia’s invasion was ‘barbaric and deplorable’. He added: “As a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.

“I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “One year on from Putin’s illegal invasion, we stand in solidarity with our friends in Ukraine and remember all those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of freedom.

“This moment of silence is a time to reflect on the human cost of this conflict and show we stand with Ukraine.”

