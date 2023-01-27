Brighton has been ranked in a new survey as one of the top ten UK literary locations.

There is nothing like getting lost in a great book – even better is getting lost in the locations that inspired them.

So, with 105.1 billion views under the TikTok hashtag #booktok, and with National Storytelling week coming up on the 30th of January, if you’re looking for literary delights there are plenty of areas in the UK to travel to.

To help booklovers find their next UK holiday destination new research by holiday lettings company holidaycottages.co.uk has revealed the top UK literary locations outside of London.

The research analysed areas across the UK, on factors including number of bookstores, literary festivals, books set in the location and number of authors who were born, lived, or worked there. The factors were ranked and given an overall average score. The lower the score, the higher the area placed in the rankings.

The rankings were as follows:

Edinburgh, Scotland (5)

Belfast, Northern Ireland (7)

Manchester, Greater Manchester (7.25)

Oxford, Oxfordshire (7.5)

Brighton & Hove, East Sussex (7.5)

Bath, Somerset (7.75)

Liverpool, Merseyside (8.5)

Lake District, Cumbria (10)

Swansea, Wales (10)

Commenting on the UK’s top literature hotspots, a spokesperson at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “With the popularity of #booktok it’s clear that a love of literature transcends time – and to celebrate some of the UK’s beautiful literary heritage we wanted to showcase some of the best areas the UK has to offer for booklovers. Although London is often associated as the stomping ground for writers, our research has shown that there are plenty of landscapes, and landmarks, for literature lovers to visit everywhere from Wales to Somerset.

“We hope that our research has inspired holidaymakers to immerse themselves in some of the amazing literary locations the UK has to offer!”