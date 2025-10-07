Hosted by Rye Town Crier Paul Edward Goring and his deputy, Arabella Ansar, this is the third consecutive year that the competition will take place in the town. Previously, it always took place in Hastings.

Paul said: "For 69 years they were held in Hastings. And then in 2023, Hastings Borough Council decided that they no longer wanted to either host the competition or have a Town Crier. And so Rye Town Council immediately snatched the opportunity and took it over. Hastings' loss has been Rye's gain."

The day will begin with a grand procession that departs from the town hall at 11:00am. The powerful drumming group, Ryebellion Drummers, will lead the procession, which will make its way towards the Gun Garden via High Street and Mermaid Street.

At 11.30, round 1 of the competition starts at the Gun Garden, featuring the Home Cry. If you've got what it takes to be a town crier, at 2 pm, anyone can step up and have a go.

Round 2, the Themed Cry, starts at 2:30pm, and criers will be dressed in full regalia. As always, judging is based on volume, diction, clarity and inflexion.

Town criers from across the country, and even Europe, will be travelling to the picturesque Cinque Port town for what promises to be another fun-filled day, set against a beautiful, historic backdrop.

You can follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/towncrierschampionship/

1 . National Town Criers' Championships The 71st National Town Criers' Championships in Rye on October 12 2024. Photo: Justin L

