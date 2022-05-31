National Trust director general to open new tea room at Nymans gardens

And there to officially open the new facility on Monday (June 6) will be National Trust director general Hilary McGrady.

The new tea room has been converted from an historic riding house during a three-year improvement project at Nymans – the former childhood home of the late Lord Snowdon, ex husband of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret.

Nymans was given to the National Trust by Lord Snowdon’s grandfather, Leonard Messel, in 1953.

The new tearoom at the National Trust's Nymans gardens, Handcross

For many years, Lord Snowdon retained a house on the Nymans estate, Old House, which had previously belonged to his uncle, the noted theatre designer, Oliver Messel.

The gardens themselves were developed, starting in the late 19th century, by three generations of the Messel family.

Now the family’s former riding house is set to enjoy a new lease of life as a tearoom at the heart of the garden.

A Nyman’s spokesperson said: “The riding house’s contemporary atmosphere and expansive views of the Weald from the lift-accessible mezzanine floor, make this an enchanting place to stop for lunch or coffee.

The modern interior of the new tearoom at Nymans

"The riding house tearoom cleverly combines modern facilities within the original historic building.”

Nymans’ general manager Zara Luxford said: “The café and toilet provisions at Nymans have long needed improving and the changes we've made will much better meet the needs of our visitors.

"It’s great to see an underused building given a new lease of life and to provide facilities in the heart of the garden, right next to the house.”

The modern facilities include 20 new toilets, including family toilets and a new fully accessible toilet in a central location within the garden.

A new ‘Changing Place’ and added WCs opened last year next to Nymans’ existing café.

The new tea room – with views across the fields and woods – will serve tempting treats, light lunches and afternoon teas.