National Trust garden in West Sussex applies for seven disabled car parking spaces

A National Trust garden in West Sussex has applied for new car parking spaces.

Nymans in Staplefield Road, Handcross, hopes to create seven disabled car parking spaces within the main car park.

The application to Mid Sussex District Council was submitted by National Trust and can be seen at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/2422.

The planning and heritage statement said the main car park currently has four ‘well used’ disabled parking spaces.

Nymans hopes to create seven disabled car parking spaces within its main car park. Photo: National World

It said: “The National Trust are committed to improving access to our places for disabled people, improving access to the outdoors and allowing everyone to connect with nature.”

It said: “The proposed development is minor in scale and following the requirements of the Equality Act 2010 it is reasonable for the National Trust to provide parking provision for disabled visitors at this popular tourist attraction. This proposed disabled car parking will not increase traffic in the area or damage the surrounding site.

“The proposed works will not cause harm or adverse impacts on the historic setting of the Handcross Conservation Area and will preserve the significance and special character of heritage assets, listed buildings and their setting at Nymans and within the wider surrounding area.”

