A beautiful bench has been carved from a fallen oak tree on the Slidon Estate, in memory of a Rustington couple who always loved walking there.

Twins Julia McIntyre and Andrew House funded the bench in memory of their parents, Sandra and John House, and praised the wonderful creative work of the National Trust rangers at Slindon.

The bench has been positioned looking over the estate towards Glatting Beacon, a spot the family often visited together and where Julia still loves to run.

She said: "I’ve witnessed much of the work involved in this project and joined the volunteer group that dug the holes to place the bench. The rangers carry out wonderful community work, above and beyond their day-to-day schedules, and I can’t thank them enough. Their time, consideration, creativity, humour and energy has resulted in a timeless legacy, both for my family and for visitors to the gorgeous site of the commemorative bench."

Julia and Andrew were brought up in Rustington and often spent time in the South Downs National Park. Their parents had a passion for travelling the world but the beauty of the South Downs always lured them home and it is here that their ashes were scattered.

Sandra was an artist, skilled in heraldry and known for her Sussex in the Round paintings. Her designs were used to create medals for the Olympic Games and insignia for the Aga Khan’s wedding. In later years, she exhibited miniature paintings of Slindon, Arundel, Chichester and the surrounding countryside.

John taught modern foreign languages and, as a result, his family spent time living on Lake Constance in Germany.

Julia said: "The idea of a commemorative bench had been on the horizon for some time. I started a course in Forest School leadership and the wonderful restorative experience of working in and appreciating nature gave me the spark I needed to set the wheels in motion."

Julia McIntyre with Katie Archer, South Downs Central lead ranger, and rangers Harry Samways, right, and Justin Carrell

Katie Archer, South Downs Central lead ranger, discussed potential sites on the Slindon Estate and it was agreed the bench would be placed in a meadow near the estate office, where a number of footpaths converge, looking over stunning views towards Great Down and the top of Bignor Hill.

Rangers Harry Samways and Justin Carrell selected a fallen oak from Slindon Common that was more than 200 years old. The bench was crafted by them on-site at the Slindon Estate timber-yard, with Julia joining them for the transportation and milling in the summer.

Katie explained the estate is as self-sustaining for its timber needs as possible. The rangers generally aim to replaces damaged benches rather than place new ones on the estate.

Julia, a former Miss Worthing, said: "The bench has an organic lure that draws you near, to sit a while, admire its beauty and that of the surrounding countryside. A poignant, yet fittingly subtle family inscription has been painstakingly hand-inscribed by Harry, imbuing this project with a sense of purpose, completion and peace."

Visit the South Downs Central commemorative giving page for information on the different ways to commemorate loved ones.

Katie said: "Commemorative work forms a small yet extremely significant part of the overall work that the National Trust ranger teams undertake for the preservation and conservation of our local environments."