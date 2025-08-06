National Trust respond to petition against using barbed wire fence in West Sussex common land

The National Trust have responded following outcry from locals from Woolbeding and Pound Common.

Woolbeding and Pound Common is a 425-acre biological site of special scientific interest, north of Midhurst.

It’s also known for being a heathland habitat, which supports rare bird species like the nightjar, woodlark, and Dartford warbler.

However, recent land management plans have caused anger with residents.

This is due to the National Trust, owners of Woolbeding and Pound Common, proposing a plan to surround Woolbeding and Pound Common with ‘barbed wire’ fencing.

On the National Trust’s website, part of the their long-term land management plan reads: “Using perimeter fencing, we want to restore extensive grazing to the heathland, a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

"This will help us to manage the site better and allow nature to recover in this internationally rare habitat.

"Fencing commons is subject to special legislation and this work will involve a full public consultation.”

A Change.org petition has been set up which reads: “The National Trust, owners of Woolbeding and Pound common, have proposed a plan to surround Woolbeding and Pound common with 7.5 miles of barbed wire topped stock fence.

"This is in order to assist them in maintaining the habitat, which has seriously deteriorated over the last thirty years under their care.

"They plan to let only 12 cows graze freely over the 425 acres. We, the commoners and local residents have no confidence that this will achieve anything except the enclosure of one of that last open commons in the south of England and the loss of everyone’s freedom to roam the common in complete safety.

"Cows are at present grazing the common in enclosed electric wire fields…

"However, there have recently been throughout the country an increase in fatalities to walkers who get the wrong side of free roaming cattle.

"Something very precious is at stake.

"The National Trust need the approval of the Secretary of State for the Environment to approve their plan, and to receive the enormous amount of grant money it will need.

"We, the Woolbeding Commoners, mean to make legal representations to said Secretary of State to seriously question the plausibility of their plan.

"Please sign to petition to challenge what looks very likely to be a stitch-up between the National Trust, Natural England, and the Secretary of State for the Environment.”

David Elliott, National Trust Lead Ranger for the South Downs West said: We understand change can be challenging in the countryside, but to restore nature at Woolbeding Common and support wildlife, we must think differently.

"We've consulted with our neighbours and commoners and we welcome robust feedback during the consultation. Our aim is to graze cattle less intensively here to help maintain the species-rich heathland. To do this, safe fencing around the perimeter of the common is needed.

"We’d like to reassure people that much of the fencing will be alongside existing hedges and roadsides. Gates and cattle grids will ensure easy access for walkers, residents, and those with grazing rights.

"We’re more than happy to put a gate wherever required. The Woolbeding Reimagined project will also offer improved walking trails across the estate.

"Heathlands are diverse habitats, home to over half of the UK’s dragonfly species, all six native reptiles, and ground-nesting birds like the nightjar. We agree with local people that we all want a nature-rich common with good public access.

"Replacing old and worn electric fencing with a safe perimeter is best practice and seen often across nearby restored commons such as Black Down and Hindhead, where cattle and walkers co-exist happily and safely.

"It is often preferred by dog walkers as their pets are safe from the road.”