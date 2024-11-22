Nature inspires memories and emotions after Sussex forest holds poetry competition

More than 200 entries were received from across the UK, and the two winners have now received their prizes at a presentation at The Forest Centre on Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross.

Bethany Hilton won the Teens category for her poem “Pause”, which impressed the judges with its call to stillness.

They said: "This poem urges the reader to take time away from the stresses of contemporary life to appreciate the calm of Ashdown. Its simplicity is its power."

Kevin Scully’s poem “The Family Tartan” won the Adults category. This also stirred the emotions when read aloud.

His poem was described by the judges as 'a beautifully constructed elegy that uses everyday imagery to contemplate human frailty. We loved this poem for its delicately wrought celebration of life and the lasting power of love.'

Both received a complete set of Winnie-the-Pooh books, courtesy of publishers Farshore.

The judges were Ashdown Forest’s Poet in Residence Sian Thomas, novelist Sanjida O’Connell, and best-selling author and nature writer Kathryn Aalto.

The competition was organised by The Ashdown Forest Foundation, whose Chair Robin St Clair Jones said: "We were blown away by the number of entries, their quality and the many different ways in which the Ashdown Forest clearly inspired the poets. The topics covered included love, loss, childhood and history, and they were truly inspiring."

Here is Bethany’s winning poem:

Pause.

Listen to the silence, Time feels distant Everything is calm.

The bustle of life stilled, Ending the loop Of constantly scrolling. Tapping of empty words stopped.

Heather decorates the land Could I always think this clearly? Spread your wings Fly.

And here is the winning poem by Kevin Scull in the adult section.

The Family Tartan.

i

Picked up in a charity shop, I flapped it out for our first picnic in the forest: a risk, I thought, a first date en plein air but as it turned out, we clicked.

We always kept it in the Vauxhall, found new places to go with our sandwiches and retro Thermos. We’d read poetry — ‘The Windhover’—and look at the view.

As we got to know each other, the rug became our groundsheet. I think our first was conceived on it after our hippy wedding in the woods.

We kept using it, bringing the kids, building family rituals with one of us tugging each corner before laying it out and calling Time for a little something!

ii

After the first round of chemo I would drive you to Gills Lap, support you as we walked, unfold a chair and cover you with the rug.

We would watch the passing parade of families, now with Disney toys, making their pilgrimage to end with Poohsticks from the bridge.

You can’t bury me here, I’ve asked. You can get permission to scatter ashes, but I’m no cigarette butt. Bury me, but somewhere in a wood.

Which is exactly what we did. It was the kids who said we should use the rug as a shroud. I’m the only one who knows

I cut a piece from it, keep it in the glove box, take it in my hands and walk as we go off together

like we did that first time

with no idea how it all might end.

Pictures by David Tingley.

