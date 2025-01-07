Nearly 100 people helped at sea in 2024 - Selsey lifeboat volunteers look back the year gone by

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With dozens of call-outs, plenty of exercises and almost 100 lives saved at sea, lifeboat volunteers at Selsey’s RNLI station are looking back on everything that made 2024 special.

From January 1 to December 31 last year, the all-volunteer lifeboat teams at Selsey RNLI were paged 68 times, launching to a total of 60 incidents, which saw well-drilled teams tackle everything from broken down vessels, searches mid-channel assisting flank stations, and searching for persons in the water. During all that time, across all those operations, volunteers helped 99 people and three dogs out at sea.

On top of all that, the lifeguards kept their skills sharp with 96 exercises, and saw one mechanic pass-out, four head launcher pass-outs and revalidations, three Driver pass-outs and revalidations, one Tier 1 ALB crew, one Tier 2 ILB crew, one Tier 1 ILB crew pass-outs completed, three new trainee crew join the station, and two new trainee shore crew join the station.