Nearly 30 new homes could be built in village south of Horsham

Land at Oxcroft Farm in Henfield Road, Small Dole, where permission in principle is being sought for nine new homes. Land there has already been earmarked in the Local Plan for the development of 20 new homes.

Nearly 30 new homes could be built on land in a village south of Horsham.

An application for permission in principle has been lodged with Horsham District Council to demolish existing buildings on land at Oxcroft Farm in Henfield Road, Small Dole, and build nine new homes there.

Agents DMH Stallard, in a statement to the council, point out that the site forms part of a wider site which has already been allocated for the development of around 20 houses in the Upper Beeding Neighbourhood Plan.

They say the plan “clearly demonstrates that the application site and the wider site would be capable of providing an appropriate layout and configuration for up to 29 units.”

They say the land is a brownfield site comprising hardstanding and various shelters and farm buildings and that full details and final specifications of the nine new proposed homes would be reserved for a ‘technical details stage.’

But they add: “The proposal would comprise a mixture of semi-detached and detached dwellings which would be in keeping with the character of the surrounding residential properties.”

They maintain that the provision of nine new homes would “positively contribute to the housing stock of the district. It presents an efficient and effective use of this brownfield land and does not result in the overdevelopment of the site.”

No decisions have yet been made.

