Nearly 5 per cent of Eastbourne schools rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted, study finds

Eastbourne has been named as one of the areas with the highest percentage of ‘inadequate’ schools in England, a study has shown.

Nearly five per cent of schools in Eastbourne are rated inadequate by Ofsted, according to data analysis by tuition provider Teachers To Your Home.

This means the town has the eighth-highest percentage of schools with the lowest-possible rating in all of England.

The study analysed Ofsted reports to find areas with the highest number of 'inadequate' schools and ranked them accordingly. Ofsted judges a school to be inadequate when it fails to provide an acceptable standard of education and care for its pupils.

Gillian Dixon, CEO of Teachers To Your Home, said: “Nearly £7 billion in capital investment has been promised to the Department for Education next year, so it’s important to highlight which areas may need the most focus.

“The top ten areas are spread relatively evenly across the north and south, so we can predict that this extra funding may be distributed across the whole of England.”

These are the areas in England with the highest numbers of ‘inadequate’ schools, according to the study:

Rushmoor: 8.1 per cent;

Hackney: 7.8 per cent;

Kensington and Chelsea: 6.5 per cent;

Redcar and Cleveland: 6.4 per cent;

Salford: 6.3 per cent;

North Tyneside: 6.0 per cent;

Malvern Hills: 5.4 per cent;

Eastbourne: 4.8 per cent;

Rugby: 4.4 per cent;

North West Leicestershire: 4.4 per cent;

Redditch: 4.0 per cent;

Barnet: 4.0 per cent.

Since September this year, schools in England no longer receive single-word overall ratings. Schools that have already been classed as 'inadequate' will remain subject to structural change to their leadership and management, according to Ofsted.