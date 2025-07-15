Here’s what readers have said about the new Dutch-style roundabout in Chichester.

Work on the new style of roundabout began in June 2024 and has been in operation for a number of months.

The project formed part of the off-site highway improvements linked to phase one of the West of Chichester (Whitehouse Farm) development.

Following the grant of planning permission, an Infrastructure Steering Group was established to explore options for upgrading the existing roundabout and improving pedestrian and cycle connectivity.

The completed scheme includes dedicated cycle facilities and enhanced pedestrian access, while also maintaining controlled vehicle flow by reducing entry and circulatory speeds.

“The use of Dutch roundabouts is new in this country, so the layout may have initially felt unfamiliar to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers,” a project spokesperson said at the time.

The layout aims to improve active travel for people on foot, bikes, and mobility aids, with a clear message to road users to reduce speed, stay alert, and help protect others.

This Chichester roundabout became the third of its kind in England, following the first Dutch-style roundabout in Cambridge (opened in 2020) and a second in Sheffield, which opened in December 2024.

The roundabout, which cost approximately £950,000 to complete, also forms part of the wider infrastructure for the 750-home West of Chichester development.

With vehicle users, pedestrians and cyclists having the time to use the roundabout, Sussex World is calling on readers to give their thoughts on the layout.

Some locals have raised safety concerns, particularly regarding the interactions between drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Linda Webb said she’s ‘not sure’. She added it’s a ‘bit of a shock with all the rights of way’.

Tim Parsons commented: “It’s safer cycling on the road. Drivers don’t see you coming.”

Alice Whitbread said: “Giving way before going onto the roundabout is quite easy, but coming off feels more dangerous.

"It is a bit harder to see a pedestrian or bike, when you are turning and I keep thinking that if I stop, someone will go into the back of me.”

John Marston shared his concerns: “Living locally, I have driven and cycled through the roundabout many times. Personally speaking, I think there is a huge problem with drivers not being able to understand that they need to slow down in order to check that cyclists are about to enter.

"On two occasions whilst cycling, unless I had not stopped on the approach from West Street, I would not be here to post this message.

"Drivers were youngsters not paying any attention and an older man in an SUV.

"The signage is inadequate… maybe ‘Think Cyclist’ illuminated signs would help. At the moment, an A board obscured by a large weed is hopeless.”

Chris Habgood described a recent experience: “I went around it on my bike last week and had to jam on the brakes as one car just sailed in front of me without looking at me then the driver behind him went in front of me without looking as well, it was only the third car that stopped and gave me right of way!

"This is not uncommon and there is going to be an accident one day if these drivers don't wake up and look where they're going and realise that cyclists and pedestrians have right of way! How hard can it be.”

Scott Bow added: “I cycle every day… never use the cycle path bit to get across, actually quite dangerous, easier just to nip over with traffic. Then dice with death going over the fire station one!”

Amanda Casey was blunt in her view: “It’s a dangerous disaster, needs removing.”

Ann Clark said: “I have because I use a mobility scooter but there are lot of drivers seem not to know the rules as one morning a lorry had stopped for me but a car came racing through fortunately I manage to stop in time.”

Still, some offered a more positive view.

Nicholas Howes said: “I’ve have used it many times both cycling and driving. It seems fine to me. It encourages cyclist and drivers to look out for each other and communicate, which is a good thing.

"As a cyclist I found the old version a little trickier to get around and did experience a road rage incident on one occasion.

"I am not aware of any accidents on the new version as some people predicted.”

Mark Weaver added: “(It’s) Easy, even my learner (drivers) cope with it first time. Do not understand the perception of it being difficult.”

Craig Cockram concluded: “Works better then I thought it would.”

Sussex World will approach the council on the idea of more signage help inform road users on the rules of the roundabout.