Neighborhood Police visit Nursery for Hate Crime Awareness Week
A team paid a visit to the Westhampnett based nursery last week
There was an organised visit to The Little Blue Door Nursery in Westhampnett this week. The Neighbourhood team went along along to meet the children, speak to them about policing and let them try on some uniform.
The children were also given the opportunity to take a look around a police car and ask questions. This visit was part of the community work from Monday, October 14 to Saturday, October 21 for Hate Crime Awareness week.