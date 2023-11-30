More than 700 people voted in a referendum to accept the West Wittering Neighbourhood Plan.

Neighbourhood plan approved for West Wittering
The Plan, which is now considered ‘made’, will become part of the overall Development Plan for the district.
The news was shared by Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning, during a district council meeting on Tuesday (November 28).
Of the 725 people who took part in the referendum on November 22 – 32.59 per cent of the electorate – 696 were in favour of the plan being used to help decide planning applications in the area.
That amounted to 96 per cent of those who voted. Only 50 per cent was needed to consider the Plan ‘made’.
The parish council, along with the local community and ward councillors, have been working on the preparation of the Plan for years and were praised for their efforts.