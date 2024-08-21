Neighbourhood warden honoured for 'outstanding contribution' to Storrington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Storrington and Sullington warden Chris Poore has received a ‘service recognition award’ from the Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary Club.
The certificate states the award is for Chris’s “outstanding contribution to the Storrington Community in supporting our young people, the aged and those with additional needs.”
Chris, who has been a neighbourhood warden for five years, works hard to secure funding for events and activities that benefit the local community. He works in partnership with charities, groups, Horsham District Council and Storrington and Sullington Parish Council to set up various initiatives.
His recent successes include setting up ‘Cuppa and Chat’ sessions; establishing a support group for parents and carers of young people with autism and special educational needs; securing funding for and running local ‘Fun Days’; organising dog behaviourist sessions, and taking more elderly residents out for pottery painting.
Chris said: “I feel a bit embarrassed about receiving this award as I’m just doing my job – but it’s lovely to be recognised. I’d like to share this award with our other Storrington and Sullington neighbourhood warden, John Sampson, and the local businesses and groups that support our initiatives in the village.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.