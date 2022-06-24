Nestlé Gatwick Purina hosts ‘Cuddle Club’ to celebrate Bring Your Dog To Work Day

This follows on from a successful first session held in May, during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Purina, a Nestlé business, invited employees at Nestlé’s Gatwick Head Office to get together to cuddle one of the many four-legged furry friends who were there on the day.

The ‘Cuddle Club’ was held by Purina Petcare in the Atrium at City Place, Gatwick.

Indie and Mojito at Purina's Cuddle CLub

Nestlé Purina Pets at Work Lead Gemma Gillingham said: “Seeing colleagues in the wider business take time out of a busy day to sit down and relax with the dogs is really special – and my dogs love the attention too!

“Having a Pets At Work scheme offers a multitude of benefits to both our business and our employees.

Our research shows ‘canine colleagues’ can be a huge help in tackling workplace stress and anxiety.

Gemma adds:“Allowing pets in the workplace also enables employers to offer an additional attractive recruitment and retention benefit to employees. With so many people, especially in the Millennial and Gen Z age groups, acquiring a new furry friend during the pandemic, being able to bring their dogs to work can help owners keep the costs of dog ownership down, by reducing the need for dog walkers or doggy day care.

Becky Fry and her dog Indie

“We are encouraging all businesses to consider signing up to being pet-friendly.”

Purina believes pets and people are better together and its PAW scheme has been running since 2003.