Networking event brings together community champions as Rotary Club and bipolar group celebrate partnership

A special networking event was held at the Yews Community Centre in Haywards Heath to celebrate the ongoing collaboration between the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath (RCCLHH) and Bipolar UK.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a cheque for £1,548.90 to provide continued support for the local bipolar peer support group, which has already had a life-changing impact on more than 50 people in Haywards Heath and surrounding areas.

This initiative is part of the national Rotary–Bipolar UK partnership, now in its third year.

The partnership aims to raise awareness of bipolar and provide support for those living with the condition, as well as their friends, family members and carers. While nationally supported, individual Rotary clubs are encouraged to develop local initiatives – and RCCLHH has embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly.

Judith Pratt, the club’s Rotary–Bipolar lead, presented the cheque on behalf of RCCLHH. She said: “Our partnership with Bipolar UK reflects Rotary’s commitment to raising awareness of mental health and supporting those affected by bipolar disorder.. This cheque represents the generosity, compassion and community spirit of all those who want to make a difference locally.”

Funds were raised through several local initiatives, most recently the World Bipolar Day event at The Orchards Shopping Centre. The event featured a symbolic cycling challenge, with participants aged 8 to 80 collectively cycling 95km to represent the average 9.5-year wait for a bipolar diagnosis. Bouquets of flowers were sold and orange roses—symbolising support for caregivers—were also distributed. The event raised £1,548.90, including a generous £1,000 sponsorship from Nicola Bird, manager of The Orchards. The local peer support group was originally established with over £12,000 raised through the Rotary–Bipolar “Pole to Pole” South Downs Walk and the Haywards Heath Bike Ride in 2023.

Rosie Phillips, Deputy CEO of Bipolar UK, travelled from London to attend and accept the donation: “We are so grateful for the continuing support from the Rotary Club. The Haywards Heath group is already transforming lives—some attendees have described it as ‘life-changing’.”

Local writer and performer Polly Wiseman, who lives with bipolar disorder, also spoke at the event. Polly shared insights from their show How To Go Crazy For Good, which blends comedy, neuroscience, and personal experience to challenge stigma and spark conversations about mental health. They are seeking local mental health groups and Higher Education institutions who would like to host the talk/show.

The evening was attended by Rotarians, Bentswood wellbeing group, bipolar supporters, and dignitaries including Mayor Duncan Pascoe, who praised Rotary’s work in the community, and Rotary Assistant Governor Andrew Edwards, who noted that the event was a great example of Rotary working in and with their local community — and a chance to see Rotary in action.