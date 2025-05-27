New 3D map coming to Eastbourne station as part of £1.7 million investment across UK
The maps allow disabled passengers to travel with ‘more independence’ and help them to identify staircases, lifts, and ticket gates on bespoke aerial maps of stations.
Alongside Eastbourne, the 3D maps will also be introduced at stations in Sussex including Three Bridges and Haywards Heath after being trialled at Gatwick Airport and Brighton in 2024.
The funding for GTR operated stations has been provided by the Department for Transport (DfT) to ‘improve passenger experience when travelling’.
Louis Rambaud, chief customer officer for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “These funds help us to deliver our goal of creating great journeys every day.
“While we have major projects under way, including introducing digital signals and renovating our fleet of Electrostar trains, these smaller schemes also go a very long way for the passengers who use our stations every day.
"We take pride in the environments in and around our stations, and want them to be welcoming, safe and comfortable for all.
“I’d like to thank our passengers and station teams who tell us about the ways we can make each journey even just a little bit better than the last.”
