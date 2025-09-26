New amateur boxing club in Burgess Hill offers fitness sessions for people with Parkinson’s

A new amateur boxing club has opened in Burgess Hill and offers fitness sessions for people living with Parkinson’s.

South Downs Amateur Boxing Club at the Park Centre was set up by Lisa Houston and Shaun Stepney who are both England Boxing Level 2 Coaches with more than 20 years of amateur boxing experience between them.

Director and coach Lisa said: “We will be running sessions for teen girls only, senior women only, juniors, seniors and my absolute passion is having a Parkinson’s team here.”

She said: “We’re right in the hub of the community, so on the open day we had lots of people come in and talk to us about setting up the Parkinson’s team.”

Lisa confirmed that the club is governed by England Boxing who are in partnership with Parkinson’s UK.

She said: “We’re hoping to have our Parkinson’s team set up imminently within the next six weeks so we can start speaking with local GPs so they can signpost any people with Parkinson's to our sessions.”

Burgess Hill resident Kay, who lives with Parkinson’s, called the club ‘brilliant’. She said: “I can walk here easily. I haven’t got to worry about parking or travelling or anything and it puts your steps up when you’ve got to walk in.”

She praised the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK in Haywards Heath. But she said there are not many options for people with Parkinson’s from outside Haywards Heath if they do not want to travel.

Speaking about the new club, Kay said: “You meet new people, people who understand because they’ve got Parkinson’s as well.”

“I can’t wait to start,” she said, adding that boxing is a form of exercise that helps stability and balance.

Lisa said she has experience working with people with Parkinson’s. She said: “Coaching them to box is completely driven by the individual and what they want to get out of the session.”

She said: “The benefits of boxing for someone with Parkinson’s are only just being discovered now but there’s huge amounts of data to show that the hand and eye coordination, and getting the heart rate up is actually helping avoid slips, trips and falls.”

Lisa said some participants, who she has coached previously, told her they have been able to reduce their medication. She said that some may find their tremors ‘might be a little bit more’ immediately after the session while their ‘adrenaline is still pumping’. But she said: “Then, maybe an hour later, once they’ve had something to eat and they’ve got home, their tremors are actually lower for at least 24 hours. So they get to actually feel some kind of relief from doing some exercise.”

Lisa added that people do not have to box and can go out for walks.

People who would like to attend sessions can contact Park Centre on 01444 272081 or email [email protected]. Visit parkcentre.org.uk.