New and improved Shoe Zone to open in Bognor Regis this July

The shoe shop, on London Road, has been closed for more than a month while contractors set to work on modernising the shop’s appearance.

Come July 23, it will open again giving customers a chance to experience its improved look for themselves.

The high street retailer will stock product from popular brands like Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S’Oliver and Lunar for the first time, alongside own-brand shoes and accessories. Customers can expect to find footwear to suit a variety of needs: everything from work-boots to sandals to dress shoes.

Shoe Zone, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Maps

The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Jackie Eldridge, who will continue in her role as store manager, said “We can’t wait to welcome customers new and old into the updated store. We have a fantastic selection of offers and new styles ideal for the warmer weather.”

Chief executive Anthony Smith added: “We’re excited to re-open our Bognor Regis store with a new look and a brand-new access to even more brands, as well as our own popular range of stylish and affordable shoes and accessories. Opening in time for the height of summer, our new store will make buying shoes for the warmer weather and shoes for the return to school, much easier. From sandals and clogs to more formal styles and school shoes, you’ll be able to get them all here.”