New Angmering basketball team is going from strength to strength

Angmering GSD Basketball is part of the Bognor Regis-based club GSD, competing in the BasketballSUSSEX men’s division.

The team has formed a partnership with The Angmering School and raised money to refurbish its 30-year-old sports hall for the benefit of all users.

Barry Huskinson, player and coach, said: “Angmering GSD has now played four games in the men’s Basketball Sussex local league, a competition that is actually in its 50th year. Despite not yet securing a win, the squad is improving and getting closer and closer to the more established teams.

“Angmering GSD Basketball is a story of grassroots sport where a local community has helped get behind this new local amateur sports team. A new opportunity now exists every Wednesday night that allows like-minded adults to be social, get some exercise, and have fun.”

GSD formed the Angmering team in July 2020 as part of its wider programme but it was difficult to gain momentum at first as the pandemic meant sessions were affected by various lockdowns and restrictions.

Barry said: “Despite all this, the initial pay to play scrimmage sessions proved very popular with local adult players and interest actually got to the point of the sessions being oversubscribed.”

In August 2020, the club secured a home at The Angmering School and a fundraiser was set up with the aim of raising £500 to purchase new basketball rings.

Barry said: “Amazingly, such was the support, we achieved that target in only four days. Thanks to all who made kind donations, the children of the school and the club have benefited immensely from this community spirit.”

Renovations included repairs to the leaking roof, a new basketball wind down structure to replace the old broken one and a new floor.

Barry said: “Over the Easter break of 2021, together with volunteers from the GSD club and the school maintenance team, we repainted the whole hall in the school colours, reinstating some love and inspiration to all who use it. It looks like a new hall.”

The first team trials took place last August and from a pool of 25, a squad of 15 players was selected. Angmering GSD also secured a kit sponsor, Travis Perkins in Littlehampton.

Barry said: “GSD Basketball and The Angmering School would like to thank all those who have helped in this project. It’s amazing what can happen when people in the community pull together.”