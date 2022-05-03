New Angmering South Downs Rotary Club receives its official charter of inauguration

The new Angmering South Downs Rotary Club has received its official charter of inauguration at an event attended by members, friends, family and guests from neighbouring clubs.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:37 am

The launch of the club saw new club president Jeremy Flaskett being presented with the charter by district Rotary governor Roger Stent.

Mr Flaskett said there were many Rotary clubs in West Sussex, all working closely with their communities and groups in their local area, and this new club would be focused on Angmering and East Preston.

Mr Stent wished the new club well and good luck for the future.

Angmering South Downs Rotary Club president Jeremy Flaskett, left, receives the charter of inauguration from district Rotary governor Roger Stent

Gerald Illsley, secretary, said: “In the past year of preparation, the new club has been busy helping at the local Covid vaccination centres, supporting projects in local schools, fundraising at Christmas and most recently in aid of the Ukraine crisis.

“It will be involved in local events for the Jubilee and the East Preston Festival.

“There are nearly 90 clubs in Sussex, Surrey and the south London area which form the district. All have been busy working with and helping local organisations to run clubs for their local residents and helping with many new environment projects. Now, the Angmering club with its 23 founder members is ready to give a hand, too.”

The club meets each month in Angmering and East Preston, with a programme of social and dinner meetings, and fundraising activities. For more information email [email protected]

