New apartments taking shape at Midhurst’s King Edward VII Estate

Construction is progressing on 56 premium apartments at a historic estate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction is underway at The King’s Collection, the latest phase of apartments by City & Country at the historic King Edward VII Estate near Midhurst, West Sussex.

Set within the South Downs National Park, the development includes three new buildings: Imperial House, Sovereign House and Monarch House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, they will deliver 56 new apartments and penthouses. Work on Imperial House has begun, with groundworks complete and the structure taking shape.

City & Country King Edward VII Estate West Apartments

Facade and internal fit-out works will follow soon, while construction on Sovereign and Monarch Houses will start later.

The apartments are being built with modern materials that complement the estate’s historic architecture. There will be one, two and three-bedroom layouts, each with private outdoor space, terraces or balconies overlooking the surrounding countryside.

Residents will have access to the estate’s gym, swimming pool and communal gardens. The site is surrounded by 165 acres of woodland and landscaped gardens originally designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Collection meets strong demand for high-quality apartments in rural West Sussex, offering green space, walking routes and easy access to nearby Midhurst and South Downs villages. Haslemere station, a short drive away, provides direct trains to London Waterloo, making it ideal for commuters.

This phase continues the restoration of the King Edward VII Estate, where historic Grade II* listed hospital buildings have already been converted into homes. It introduces newly built residences that offer a modern take on the estate’s original vision.

The apartments feature open layouts, high ceilings and large windows for natural light and views of the landscaped grounds. Each home includes a contemporary kitchen with quartz worktops, Siemens appliances and sleek cabinetry.

Bathrooms feature Villeroy & Boch fittings and stylish finishes such as underfloor heating, luxury vinyl tile flooring and fitted wardrobes. Some apartments include terraces or balconies, and all come with parking, electric vehicle charging options and cycle storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apartments in Imperial House are now available from £420,000 for a one-bedroom. The marketing suite and show apartment are open by appointment.

For more information, visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk or call 01730 606 405.