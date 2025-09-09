New Army accommodation under construction at Thorney Island

A major construction project is underway to deliver modern, sustainable Single Living Accommodation (SLA) for Army personnel at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island.

Ground works have begun on three new blocks, which will provide a combined total of 315 en-suite bedspaces: 242 for Junior Ranks, 47 for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs), and 26 for Junior Officers.

The modular blocks have been designed to achieve exceptional building energy efficiency, the developers say. Sustainable design features include photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps and a SMART energy management system, which learns how the building is used so that it runs as efficiently as possible. The project will also deliver over 400 car parking spaces with 20 electric vehicle charging points, increasing parking capacity at the barracks, while further supporting energy efficiency.

The project is being delivered under the Army’s SLA Programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) contracting to off-site construction specialists Reds10.

Ground breaking ceremony for new accommodation at Baker Barracks.

Major General Richard Clements CBE, director basing & infrastructure, said: “The investment at Baker Barracks will provide modern, spacious accommodation that will enhance living standards for our people delivering important operational capabilities. These modular buildings deliver outstanding quality and comfort, incorporating soldier feedback into their design alongside sustainable technologies that support both our carbon reduction commitments and cost efficiency objectives.”

Warren Webster, DIO MPP Army programme director said: “It’s exciting to see the start of preparatory works for this fantastic project as we work to improve military accommodation. Once complete, a significant number of the soldiers and officers based at Baker Barracks will enjoy brand-new, comfortable and sustainable accommodation.”

Phil Cook, Defence Director, Reds10, said: “Through our close working partnership with the DIO, Reds10 is pioneering advanced technologies and techniques to deliver exceptional value at Baker Barracks. Utilising industrialised construction to design and build innovative, sustainable and high-quality living spaces, we are transforming the living accommodation for the armed forces at pace.”

Further investment is planned at Baker Barracks under the Army’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Programme to support 7 Air Defence Group's operational capability. The major infrastructure upgrade, currently in the critical design phase, includes an extension to the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers' Mess facility, additional office space, more efficient storage areas and upgraded secure storage. Construction is due to start in Autumn 2026.