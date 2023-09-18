New Arun Crematorium: Public get first-look inside its welcoming chapel and peaceful grounds

​​More than 250 people took the opportunity to get a first-look at a brand-new crematorium which is now serving the communities in and around Arundel, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Selsey and Worthing.

A community open day at Arun Crematorium, in Yapton, on Saturday, allowed people to visit the site and meet the crematorium team.

The crematorium was built by Westerleigh Group, is set within landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Visitors were able to tour the crematorium and its landscaped memorial gardens, and even see the cremator, too, if they wished.

At the heart of the new crematorium is a light, airy and welcoming contemporary chapel, capable of seating 112 people, with additional standing room.

Its windows provide private views of the surrounding grounds while a door leads mourners to a sheltered floral tribute area.

There are 120 parking spaces, including six allocated for disabled access.

Adam Westwood, the first manager of Arun Crematorium, said: “We were very pleased to be able to welcome so many people to our site, which is one of the most modern crematoriums in the business, with a focus on the eco-side, from ultra-low emissions to wildlife grounds, where we can have beehives and wildlife ponds.

“I am looking forward to providing local families with the exceptional care that Westerleigh Group is renowned for, working with them to provide uniquely personal services and memorials for their loved ones.

“I also hope to build relationships with local schools, who can visit our grounds for their school related projects.

“I want Arun Crematorium to be part of the community, to be the hub, and a place of peace. I am looking forward to helping Arun to provide a very positive presence in the area and to meeting and getting to know our neighbours.”

To help personalise services, Arun Crematorium offers an almost unlimited choice of music, while high-resolution screens will allow services to be customised with a slideshow, photographs and suitable written words. The chapel’s portable catafalque offers families an option to select its exact location in the chapel and provide more flexibility to the position of the coffin during the service.

