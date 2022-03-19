New audio walking tour comes to Chichester

Ivon Hitchens. Pic: West Sussex Record Office SUS-220319-130842001

The new walking tour will allow people to walk in the footsteps of famed artist Ivon Hitchens.

The 5.5 mile circular walk begins and ends at Pallant House Gallery, in Chichester, where people can view some of Hitchens’ works before heading off to explore the heathland of Lavington Common and surrounding countryside.

Anooshka Rawden, who leads cultural heritage for the South Downs National Park, said: “It’s really exciting to be launching these two new audio trails, which are designed to bring together culture, heritage and walking and bring new perspectives on the South Downs landscape through the eyes of writers, artists, makers and thinkers.

“Ivon Hitchens developed his own connection with nature that was brought vividly to life in amazingly innovative paintings. After his London studio was bombed in 1940, his family settled near Petworth and his journeys across Didling, Iping Common, Heyshott, Cocking and Duncton inspired many of his colourful and emotive works.

“These free tours are a really different way of exploring the National Park this spring and summer and I hope people enjoy being inspired by the stunning landscape and the stories of the people so inspired by it..”

The tour includes engaging audio clips and a mixture of photos and archive images, as well as written content that can be displayed in 19 different languages, all to help bring the story to life.