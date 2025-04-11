New bakery bringing home-made treats to Bognor Regis

It all started with a sandwich. According to Kamila Hamik and Jacek Koczwara, what is now a promising new business next to Bognor Regis train station, owes at least part of its existence to a lunch Jacek made Kamila several years ago.

Jacek, a baker with several decades of experience, bakes the family loaves. And, when Kamila brought her work lunch in one week, colleagues couldn’t help but want a bite.

"My mum took a sandwich to work, and she shared it with some of her friends – they were amazed. They kept asking her ‘where did you get that bread from?’” explained Susanna, Kamila and Jacek’s daughter, who works alongside them in the cafe.

They started a small business focused on delivering bread and, as the orders piled up and the demand grew, Sunday’s Bread – a coffee shop on Station Road which opened earlier this year – was the next logical step.

With an emphasis on homemade bread and cakes, as well as deliciously hot coffee, the family say they hope to bring something uniquely cosy to the town centre – and, so far, customers agree.

"My dad has 35 years experience, and people say the food tastes amazing. We’ve had so many lovely comments from people about how much they enjoy the baking, and it really does put a smile on our faces,” Susanna said.

"Everybody likes to come here and chill, they say it’s nice and clean, nice and cosy, and that it’s comfortable.”

With five stars on Google, and a host of rave reviews, you don’t even have to take her word for it.

"Hidden gem! - Perfect local spot for a coffee and a catch up!” one reviewer said. “Great coffee, a warm welcome, and delicious and all too tempting breads, cakes and treats,” added another.

To find out more about Sunday’s Bread, follow the bakery on Facebook, or pop down between 7.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, or 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

