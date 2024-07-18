A new ‘be kinder to animals’ policy has been adopted by Horsham District Council.

New ‘be kinder to animals’ policy adopted in Horsham
Councillors say that its new animal welfare policy is a result of its ‘continued commitment to improve the health, safety and wellbeing of animals across Horsham district.’
The council has a range of responsibilities for the welfare of animals as a regulator, landowner, events organiser and as a housing provider.
A council spokesperson said: “The animal welfare policy was developed to highlight these responsibilities and the wide range of work undertaken for animals in different capacities within the district.”
The policy is also aligned with the RSPCA’s animal welfare initiatives and supports the RSPCA’s ‘Pets as Prizes’ campaign which urges local authorities to ban the giving of live animals as prizes on their land.
Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer said: “It builds upon the excellent work already done and sets a framework for how we will support our district to become kinder to animals in the future.”
