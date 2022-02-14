New beer launches in Hastings area this week at Camber Sands

Camber has one of the busiest beaches in the Hastings area, attracting thousands of visitors during the busy summer months. It is popular with walkers and local people all year round and famous for its water-sports, including kite-surfing.

Andrew Dumas, the man behind the launch, is passionate about good quality beer and his home of Camber.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, originally from New York, moved to Camber two years ago and lives in a house just a few yards from the dunes and famous sandy beaches of Camber.

Camber Beer 1 SUS-220214-102504001

He fell in love with Camber after it reminded him of Montauk, a village at the east end of the Long Island peninsula known for its beaches and surfing.

“Montauk has its own beers, brewed by Montauk Brewing Company and the beer became a part of the fabric of the place,” he explained. “It inspired me to want to do the same at Camber.”

Have you read? Fifteen ideas of things to do with the family during the half-term break this week

We were lucky enough to sample both beers before the official launch this week. Camber Summer Ale is an easy-drinking 4 percent alcohol pale beer brewed with four American hops, cascade, citra, willamette and Idaho 7, which we found zesty, sharp and very refreshing.

Camber Beer - Andrew Dumas SUS-220214-102405001

Tide Lager is a 4.1 percent alcohol Helles style lager, with a good malty body and refreshing hoppy finish. It is brewed with admiral, challenger and goldings hops.

Both brews are brewed simply with water, barley, wheat, hops and yeast with no additives.

Both are brewed under contract by an East London craft brewer.

They are presented in beautifully designed cans which aim to reflect the spirit of Camber Sands. The Summer Ale can has striations of banded colour representing the grassy dunes, sand, sea and sunset, while Tide Lager has a pale blue wave design.

Camber Beer 2 SUS-220214-102517001

Summer Ale is currently available on draught at The Owl bar and hotel in Old Lydd Road, Camber, close to the beach.

Andrew said: “The vision for Camber Beer is to become the all seasons beach beer of the UK; for summer days, winter dog walks, fall bonfires or even at home wishing you were still at the beach.

“Camber itself is really interesting as most people I speak with have some sort of nostalgic memory of this place and very closely associate it with ‘a great beach, close to London’.

“We’re launching more broadly on the web and in local shops/restaurants on Tuesday February 15, with more regional and national events happening over the summer.”

Andrew has also launched a range of merchandise and clothing, including t-shirts, to support the new beer and reinforce its strong identity with Camber Sands.

Visit Camber Beer on Instagram at @camber.beer. To buy beer, visit their website at www.camberbeer.co.uk.