Fox & Badger Coffee House, in Wickham Avenue, is based where Wickham Bistro used to be.

The shop has opened after undergoing a rebranding and full renovation. It is now owned by Sam McAuley and Milo Caine.

Sam said: “Fox & Badger Coffee House has now been open for three to four weeks. Before the new year we were Wickham Bistro and when I say we I mean me and my family. So my mum and dad, Sean and Sharon and with my sister Alice and my brother Will before he moved to Spain.

“We used to run Wickham Bistro together but then towards the end of the year my mum and dad fancied a bit of a change and around about the same time me and a friend of mine Milo really liked the idea of running a coffee shop together.

“So we decided to sort of take over the business. We renamed, we rebranded, we repainted all the walls, got new signage, and painted the front of the shop. It's only been three weeks but we've hit the ground running.

“The first week I couldn't believe how busy it was. We're already hiring people and trying to keep up with everything. It feels like I'm ordering more cinnamon buns every other day because they keep running out and they're very popular.”

The shop has a sandwich menu, which is available between 11am and 2pm.

Sam said he plans to extend that to run from 10am and add more breakfast items alongside the menu.

There are also plans to eventually open on Saturdays.

He said: “One of our busiest days has been Mondays and I think it's because people still want to go out and have a coffee on a Monday and we're one of the only places open. It's been wonderful to host all kinds of people.

“We chose the name Coffee House because in the olden times, coffee houses were really like a melting pot where people of all levels of wealth would meet and drink coffee and discuss ideas. I really liked that idea and I've seen it here.

“We get the older ladies in for tea and we also get the younger crowd in for their matcha lattes. It's really fun to see a whole mix of people coming here and just being able to host that kind of thing.”

The shop is open Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 2pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

1 . Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. L-R: Owners Milo Caine and Sam McAuley. Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. L-R: Owners Milo Caine and Sam McAuley. Photo: Fox & Badger

2 . Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. Sam McAuley, co-owner of the coffee house. Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. Sam McAuley, co-owner of the coffee house. Photo: Staff

3 . Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. Photo: Staff

4 . Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. Fox & Badger Coffee House in Bexhill. Photo: Staff