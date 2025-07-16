New Bexhill hospital gets huge boost from League of Friends

Combe Valley Hospital is new 54-bed hospital for adults and older people with mental health conditions on a site off Mount View Street, North East Bexhill.

The hospital will replace the outdated inpatient services currently provided in the Department of Psychiatry at Eastbourne District General Hospital and is expected to be completed by Autumn 2025.

It will remove outdated dormitory accommodation, replacing the shared wards with individual bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, provide a modern and improved therapeutic environment for patients, and create enough capacity to meet future inpatient needs.

Purchase of the televisions was agreed by the Bexhill Hospital League of Friends general committee at its recent meeting. It is part of a spending package totalling £115,258.

Each television will be housed in a secure cabinet and have anti-ligature protection.

East Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust which is having the hospital built says this will be the first time that bedside televisions will be available in its inpatient premises.

The request to the Bexhill League is part of a move by the Trust to help create a personal domestic environment and a relaxing atmosphere for patients with mental health concerns.

The League’s constitution allows it to fund equipment for the benefit of local patients wherever they are treated.

The meeting also approved a request by Heads On, East Sussex NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, for a selection of measures totalling £41,102 aimed at enhancing the care environment in the new hospital.

This will fund facilities in a family room in the new hospital, a sensory room and a spirituality room in addition to enhancements to ward and therapy gardens.

In return, the Foundation Trust will place plaques in the ward and therapy gardens acknowledging the League’s support plus a thank-you board in the reception area.

The Bexhill League’s meeting also approved the £7,350 purchase of air conditioning equipment for Bexhill Hospital’s ophthalmic unit. Patients with sight-threatening eye conditions undergo diagnostic processes that require the consulting room to be darkened. Use of blinds means that the windows have to be closed, leading to stifling conditions in hot weather.

The meeting also approved the £3,102 purchase of replacement seating benches for the hospital gardens. The benches will be long-life, maintenance-free items made of recycled plastic. They will replace ageing wooden seating benches many of which are now rotten and unusable.

1 . An artist's impression of the new Combe Valley Hospital An artist's impression of the new Combe Valley Hospital Photo: supplied

